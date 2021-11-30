Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after acquiring an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 86.35% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

