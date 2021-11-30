Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after buying an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Delek US by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Delek US by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Citigroup downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

NYSE:DK opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

