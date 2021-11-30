Define Market Cap Hits $113.16 Million (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Define coin can now be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Define has a market cap of $113.16 million and approximately $22.35 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Define has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00066614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00093619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.81 or 0.07992950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,834.45 or 1.00388059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021726 BTC.

Define Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,083,333 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling Define

