Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $397.50.
NYSE:DE opened at $348.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.90. The company has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.