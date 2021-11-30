Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $397.50.

NYSE:DE opened at $348.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.90. The company has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

