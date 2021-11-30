Decentral Games (DG) Reaches Market Cap of $203.68 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $203.68 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $587.48 or 0.01027055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00094715 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,413.25 or 0.07715388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,164.43 or 0.99936701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

