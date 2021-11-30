David J. Neithercut Sells 67,941 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EQR stock opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.07.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

