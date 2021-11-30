Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTSS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,739. Datasea has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 725.72% and a negative return on equity of 249.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datasea in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Datasea in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Datasea in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

