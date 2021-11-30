Datarius Credit Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,627.93 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 60.7% lower against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $30,627.93 and approximately $10,133.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043433 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00234593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00089360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

