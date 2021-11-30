Darwinia Commitment Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.76 Million (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for about $91.33 or 0.00158127 BTC on popular exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $214,505.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00234397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 82,043 coins and its circulating supply is 41,202 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

