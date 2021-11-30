Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €61.21 ($69.56).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

BN opened at €54.33 ($61.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €57.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.15. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

