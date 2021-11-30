Daniel R. Chevallard Sells 3,254 Shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CFO Daniel R. Chevallard sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $15,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.57. 1,242,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,357. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 15.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,148 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIRX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

