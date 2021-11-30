Dalrada (DFCO) & The Competition Financial Contrast

Dalrada (OTCMKTS: DFCO) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dalrada to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dalrada and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada Competitors 220 789 1000 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 12.09%. Given Dalrada’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dalrada has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Dalrada has a beta of 7.57, indicating that its share price is 657% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dalrada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada -17.39% -0.56% -23.05% Dalrada Competitors 5.92% 26.50% 6.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dalrada and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada $3.41 million $90,000.00 -37.50 Dalrada Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 11.10

Dalrada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada. Dalrada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dalrada rivals beat Dalrada on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company was founded by Brian Bonar in September 1982 and is headquartered Escondido, CA.

