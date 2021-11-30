Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 2,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dais had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 65.13%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The firm focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form.

