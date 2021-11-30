D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.22.

NASDAQ HEPS opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($1.58). On average, research analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $50,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

