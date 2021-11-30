CUTcoin One Day Volume Reaches $549.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $40.14 million and approximately $549.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.00206320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00035286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.70 or 0.00684775 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069657 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 154,887,242 coins and its circulating supply is 150,887,242 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.