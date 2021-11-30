Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Wedbush

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CUBI opened at $59.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $61.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,035 shares of company stock valued at $8,417,318. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.