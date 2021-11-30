Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,473. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.55.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

