Curve DAO Token Price Tops $4.69 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $4.69 or 0.00008185 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $2.03 billion and $427.62 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00235322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00088767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,640,856,267 coins and its circulating supply is 433,379,655 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.