Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $10.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $714.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,156. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $337.83 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $701.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.69.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.