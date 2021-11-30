Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up about 0.7% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of GMF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,540. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $146.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.61.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

