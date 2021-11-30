Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 1.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,592. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

