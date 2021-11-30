Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 1.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,592. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $16.22.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.