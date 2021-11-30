Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,071 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 4.4% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $274.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.18 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

