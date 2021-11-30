Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,527 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,860,000 after acquiring an additional 89,363 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.32. 122,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,943,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

