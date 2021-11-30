Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,899,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,250,677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $49,664,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

CMI stock opened at $217.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.19 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

