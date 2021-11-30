Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $51,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $213,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBX stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

