Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 5,766 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $31,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $756,673. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

