Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $174,000 in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 37.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.78. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $77.61 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.