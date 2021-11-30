Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 56,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,651.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,140 shares of company stock worth $3,391,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $313.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 336.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.94. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $327.00.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

