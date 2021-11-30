Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $203,000 Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 51.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 665,299 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 323,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 9.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,411,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

LLNW opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $394.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

