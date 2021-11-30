Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at $133,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $334,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,828. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.51. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

