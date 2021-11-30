Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Monro by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Monro by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

MNRO opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.80%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

