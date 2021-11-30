Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

YSG opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.58.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

