CryptoZoon Hits Market Capitalization of $9.86 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $9.86 million and $15.24 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00072435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00094735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.33 or 0.07714723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,312.48 or 1.00298780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 780,553,515 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

