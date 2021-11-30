Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,190 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after buying an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,123,000 after buying an additional 89,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,657 shares of company stock worth $16,902,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

