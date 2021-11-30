Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,860 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Griffon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 91,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 2,950.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 402,386 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFF. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE GFF opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

