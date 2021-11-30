Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $162,000 in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 153,901 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 105,727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

