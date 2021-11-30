Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $100,000 in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

