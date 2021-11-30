Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 61.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.67.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $355.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $361.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

