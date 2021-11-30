Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 41,508 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 103,026.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 23,696 shares during the period.

NUVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NUVA opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

