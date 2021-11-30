Critical Survey: comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares comScore and The OLB Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $356.04 million 0.82 -$47.92 million ($0.97) -3.65 The OLB Group $9.77 million 4.75 -$1.78 million ($0.37) -11.65

The OLB Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than comScore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for comScore and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00 The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

comScore presently has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.95%. The OLB Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.82%. Given The OLB Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than comScore.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

comScore has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -18.61% -31.81% -10.38% The OLB Group -24.38% -25.81% -18.95%

Summary

The OLB Group beats comScore on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

