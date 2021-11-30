Critical Contrast: Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) vs. EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00 EverQuote 0 1 5 0 2.83

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares currently has a consensus target price of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 90.79%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.96%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than EverQuote.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and EverQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $211.92 million 5.58 $2.14 million N/A N/A EverQuote $346.93 million 1.16 -$11.20 million ($0.51) -26.65

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A EverQuote -3.56% -18.71% -10.67%

Summary

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats EverQuote on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

