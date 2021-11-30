Critical Contrast: Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Histogen and Equillium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Equillium 0 0 5 0 3.00

Histogen currently has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 533.66%. Equillium has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 181.55%. Given Histogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Histogen is more favorable than Equillium.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Histogen and Equillium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $2.06 million 10.23 -$18.77 million ($0.59) -0.86 Equillium N/A N/A -$29.81 million ($1.35) -3.81

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Equillium. Equillium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and Equillium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -1,018.14% -84.22% -59.98% Equillium N/A -46.35% -38.85%

Risk and Volatility

Histogen has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equillium has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Equillium shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Histogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Equillium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equillium beats Histogen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc. engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D. Steel, and Stephen Connelly on March 16, 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

