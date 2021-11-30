Critical Contrast: Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) vs. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -879.52% -30.34% -27.40% Co-Diagnostics 40.11% 50.81% 47.89%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Asensus Surgical and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Asensus Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.51%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.74%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Co-Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 96.49 -$59.31 million ($0.34) -3.84 Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.63 $42.48 million $1.40 6.69

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.29, suggesting that its stock price is 429% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Asensus Surgical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight H. Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

