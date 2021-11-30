Critical Comparison: INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) and Its Rivals

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ: INDT) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare INDUS Realty Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. INDUS Realty Trust pays out -22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 775.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million -$11.06 million -27.70 INDUS Realty Trust Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 4.40

INDUS Realty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust. INDUS Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -40.95% -6.07% -2.85% INDUS Realty Trust Competitors -5.91% 13.29% 3.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for INDUS Realty Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 INDUS Realty Trust Competitors 308 968 1178 35 2.38

INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $76.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.27%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.98%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust rivals beat INDUS Realty Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

