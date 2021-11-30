Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.53, but opened at $23.01. Cricut shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 2,556 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,253.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $238,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,670,021 shares of company stock valued at $46,073,506 and have sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

The business's fifty day moving average price is $28.08.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

