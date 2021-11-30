CRH plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for CRH in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get CRH alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

CRH opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CRH by 33.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.