CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 368,023 shares.The stock last traded at $48.71 and had previously closed at $49.14.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CRH by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,744,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,229,000 after buying an additional 407,343 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 50.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,761,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 73.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CRH by 2,759.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 286,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

