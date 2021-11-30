CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 368,023 shares.The stock last traded at $48.71 and had previously closed at $49.14.
CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.
The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.
CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
