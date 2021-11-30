Crew Capital Management Ltd. Raises Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after buying an additional 1,017,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fluor by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 748,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 486.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 567,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fluor by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLR. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

FLR stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.