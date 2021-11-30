Crew Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $466.50 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $475.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

