Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $594,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,922.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,864.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,721.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

